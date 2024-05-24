Dine In•
Takeout•
Catering
About us
Since 2018, Les Délices de Awa has been a cherished part of the Madison community, initially operating as a caterer through our beloved food cart establishment. Despite the challenges brought by the 2020 pandemic, we remained committed to serving our community. While unable to open our doors as a local restaurant, we adapted by offering no-contact delivery services and catering from our kitchen on Badger Rd, alongside shelf-ready products available at local grocery stores.
Throughout it all, our dedication to providing authentic West African cuisine has remained unwavering. We pride ourselves on using only the freshest, highest-quality ingredients, showcasing the rich culinary traditions and heritage of West Africa with every dish. Our warm and welcoming atmosphere embodies our passion for cultural inclusion, fostering connections with the local community through participation in citywide cultural events and partnerships with businesses, organizations, and residents alike.
Where Hospitality Meets Great Cuisine
Nestled in the heart of Madison, WI, Les Délices De Awa exudes warmth and welcomes guests with open arms. With its cozy atmosphere, friendly staff, and a menu bursting with mouthwatering dishes, it's the perfect place to unwind and savor a delightful meal. Our diverse menu caters to every palate, whether you're looking for a leisurely dinner with loved ones, a quick lunch catch-up with friends, or a solo meal at the bar. Les Délices De Awa offers a relaxed setting where laughter flows as freely as the conversation. Come as you are, and leave with a satisfied heart, a full stomach, and a smile.
More Than A Restaurant, A Cultural Hub
Les Délices De Awa is more than a restaurant; it's a vibrant cultural hub where culinary excellence meets immersion. Every dish weaves the rich tapestry of West African heritage. Beyond dining, it's where communities converge, friendships form, and cultures connect. With themed nights and events, we invite you to explore and embrace the diverse beauty of West Africa. Welcome to Les Délices De Awa – where the culinary arts meet cultural exploration.
Cultural Diversity
We strive to promote cultural inclusion by showcasing the rich culinary traditions and heritage of West Africa. Through its dishes, decor, and storytelling, Les Délices De Awa want to offer customers an immersive experience that celebrates the diverse cultures and flavors of the region.
Hospitality
We embodies warmth and hospitality, welcoming customers with open arms and creating a friendly and inviting atmosphere. The staff members are attentive, caring, and eager to share their passion for West African cuisine, ensuring that every guest feels valued and appreciated.
Community Engagement
Les Délices De Awa actively engages with the local community of Madison through local events, fostering connections and partnerships with other businesses, cultural organizations, and residents.
Also featured on
TVW
Wisconsin Buys Local
Exclusive interview featuring Chef Awa at a local Madison food fair, aired on Television Wisconsin.
ISTHMUS
Hidden Figures
Chef Awa was featured on Isthmus, an independent, local news source based in Madison, in the article "Hidden Figures" spotlighting black-owned restaurants, caterers, and food carts in the city.
The Cap Times
Chef Awa Sibi cooked for Cap Times
Optional description content. Click here to add your own text and edit me.