About us

Since 2018, Les Délices de Awa has been a cherished part of the Madison community, initially operating as a caterer through our beloved food cart establishment. Despite the challenges brought by the 2020 pandemic, we remained committed to serving our community. While unable to open our doors as a local restaurant, we adapted by offering no-contact delivery services and catering from our kitchen on Badger Rd, alongside shelf-ready products available at local grocery stores.





Throughout it all, our dedication to providing authentic West African cuisine has remained unwavering. We pride ourselves on using only the freshest, highest-quality ingredients, showcasing the rich culinary traditions and heritage of West Africa with every dish. Our warm and welcoming atmosphere embodies our passion for cultural inclusion, fostering connections with the local community through participation in citywide cultural events and partnerships with businesses, organizations, and residents alike.