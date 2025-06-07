Les Delices de Awa Madison 2045 Atwood Avenue
Featured Items
Poulet Braise
1/3 of overnight marinated juicy grilled chicken, cooked over an open flame offering crispy edges, a smoky and slightly charred taste, yet a tender and succulent texture on the inside.$18.00
Beef Pastel
Delicious deep fried & crispy pies filled with seasoned cooked ground beef, peas, and carrots.$10.00
Suya Lamb** (boneless)
Spicy grilled bone in lamb infused with flavorful herbs and spices, offering succulent and smoky finish. Contains traces of peanut ***$20.00
Soup/Stew of the Week
Vegan
Non Vegetarian
Saturday Menu
Petites Bouchées (Appetizers)
Allocco (Sweet Plantains) appero
Popular West African side dish consisting of naturally sweetened ripe plantains fried to golden perfection and served with a spicy tomato sauce.$6.00
Beef Pastel
Delicious deep fried & crispy pies filled with seasoned cooked ground beef, peas, and carrots.$10.00
Bofloto or Puff-Puff
West African sweet doughnuts with a sprinkle of sugar$6.00
Chicken Pastel
Delicious deep fried & crispy pies filled with seasoned ground chicken breast sauteed and vegetables.$10.00
Fish Pastel
Delicious deep fried & crispy pies filled with a mix of cooked tuna and salmon.$8.00
Fried yucca appero$6.00
Fish Beignets
You are not bugging, It is indeed fish beignets. Only Ivorians know how it is made. We call it ''allez-retour'' meaning ''go and come-back'' as you are more likely to come-back for them. They are crispy on the outside and soft on the inside with a delicious, cooked salmon/ tuna filling .$6.00
Akara / Sosso frufru VG GF
Delicious bean fritters made of pasty black-eyed peas mixed with onions, parsley, bell peppers and deep fried. It serves with a mild sauce.$8.00
Vegetarian Pastels
(2) pan fried pies filled with cooked veggies and boiled eggs$6.00
From The Grill
Poulet Braise
1/3 of overnight marinated juicy grilled chicken, cooked over an open flame offering crispy edges, a smoky and slightly charred taste, yet a tender and succulent texture on the inside.$18.00
Choukouya de Poulet (Chicken Suya)
Popular West-African Street food: tender, smoky & spicy grilled chicken, marinated in a flavorful blend of spices grilled, then combined with chunks of tomatoes and onions. **(contains peanuts)$18.00
Grilled Lamb(boneless)
Savory grilled lamb infused with our in-house aromatic herbs, vegetables, and spices, delivering a succulent and juicy texture$20.00
Suya Lamb** (boneless)
Spicy grilled bone in lamb infused with flavorful herbs and spices, offering succulent and smoky finish. Contains traces of peanut ***$20.00
Poisson Braise (grilled fish)
Perfectly grilled fish (Tilapia or whole fresh fish delivered on Friday) seasoned with a blend of aromatic spices for a smoky and tender taste.$18.00
Garba (Tuna or King Mackerel) *Market Rate*
Popular Ivorian dish made men on the street consisting of Attiéké with ingredients such as tomatoes, chopped onions mixed with a tomato-based pepper sauce on the side today's fresh catch. This week fish is Wahoo steak.$23.00
Accompagnement (Sides)
Allocco (Fried plantains)
Popular West African side dish consisting of naturally sweetened ripe plantains fried to golden perfection and served with a spicy tomato sauce.$4.00
Riz Gras (Jollof rice)
Vibrant flavorful, red-orange, West African rice dish made with tomatoes, onions, and a blend of spice.$4.00
French Fries$4.00
Attieke (cassava couscous)$3.00
Fried yucca$4.00
Platters
Abatta
(1)Whole chicken, grilled or fried, accompanied by your choice of two (2) sides and served with a special sauce.$50.00
Banjul
(½) Half chicken, (1) lb of lamb grilled, (4) beef brochettes, served with spicy veggies mix, mild sauce and Awa's special Aioli sauce.$65.00
Accra
(½) Half chicken, (1) whole fish , (1) lb of lamb , 4 beef brochettes, served with veggies mix, aioli sauce, and a mild sauce.$80.00