Les Delices de Awa Madison 2045 Atwood Avenue
Daily Lunch
Petites Bouchées (Appetizers)
Beef Pastel
Delicious deep fried & crispy pies filled with seasoned cooked ground beef, peas, and carrots.$10.00
Chicken Pastel
Delicious deep fried & crispy pies filled with seasoned ground chicken breast sauteed and vegetables.$10.00
Fish Pastel
Delicious deep fried & crispy pies filled with a mix of cooked tuna and salmon.$8.00
Bofloto or Puff-Puff
West African sweet doughnuts with a sprinkle of sugar$6.00
Skewers ( Meal )
Special!!!
Daily Dinner
Brochettes Sandwich is Back!!!
Chicken brochettes sandwich
Mini french baguette sandwich with your choice of beef or chicken skewer topped with a cucumber and tomato mixed with a vinaigrette.$15.00
Beef brochettes (tenderloin) Sandwich
Mini french baguette sandwich with your choice of beef or chicken skewer topped with a cucumber and tomato mixed with a vinaigrette.$15.00
From The Grill
Poulet Braise
1/3 of overnight marinated juicy grilled chicken, cooked over an open flame offering crispy edges, a smoky and slightly charred taste, yet a tender and succulent texture on the inside.$18.00
Choukouya de Poulet (Chicken Suya)
Popular West-African Street food: tender, smoky & spicy grilled chicken, marinated in a flavorful blend of spices grilled, then combined with chunks of tomatoes and onions. **(contains peanuts)$18.00
Grilled Lamb (boneless)
Savory grilled lamb infused with our in-house aromatic herbs, vegetables, and spices, delivering a succulent and juicy texture.$20.00OUT OF STOCK
Suya Lamb** (boneless only)
Spicy grilled bone in lamb infused with flavorful herbs and spices, offering succulent and smoky finish. Contains traces of peanut ***$20.00OUT OF STOCK
Poisson Braise (grilled fish)
Perfectly grilled fish (Tilapia or whole fresh fish delivered on Friday) seasoned with a blend of aromatic spices for a smoky and tender taste.$22.00OUT OF STOCK
Sauteed Goat meat
Bold and flavorful taste of tender goat meat, expertly marinated with our special in-house blend and sauteed in onions and bell peppers$20.00
Accompagnement (Sides)
Riz Gras (Jollof rice)
Vibrant flavorful, red-orange, West African rice dish made with tomatoes, onions, and a blend of spice.$4.00
Allocco (Fried plantains)
Popular West African side dish consisting of naturally sweetened ripe plantains fried to golden perfection and served with a spicy tomato sauce.$4.00
Fried yucca$4.00
French Fries$4.00
Attieke
Traditional Ivorian side dish made from fermented and grated cassava, with a texture similar to couscous.$3.00
Platters
Abatta
(1)Whole chicken, grilled or fried, accompanied by your choice of two (2) sides and served with a special sauce.$50.00
Banjul
(½) Half chicken, (1) lb of lamb grilled, (4) beef brochettes, served with spicy veggies mix, mild sauce and Awa's special Aioli sauce.$65.00
Accra
(½) Half chicken, (1) whole fish , (1) lb of lamb , 4 beef brochettes, served with veggies mix, aioli sauce, and a mild sauce.$80.00