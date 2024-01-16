Les Delices de Awa Madison 2045 Atwood Avenue
Featured Items
- Brochette de Poulet (Chicken Skewer Sandwich)
Savory grilled chicken skewers served in a French baguette accompanied by diced onions and tomatoes tossed in a flavorful vinaigrette.$15.00
- 16 Oz Sorrel Juice$5.00
- Vegan bowl
Jollof rice or Attieke with sweet ripe fried plantains and beans and cooked onion sauce.$13.00
Daily Lunch
Petites Bouchées (Appetizers)
- Beef Pastel
Delicious deep fried & crispy pies filled with seasoned cooked ground beef, peas, and carrots.$10.00OUT OF STOCK
- Chicken Pastel
Delicious deep fried & crispy pies filled with seasoned ground chicken breast sauteed and vegetables.$10.00
- Fish Pastel
Delicious deep fried & crispy pies filled with a mix of cooked tuna and salmon.$10.00
- Allocco (Sweet Plantains)
Popular West African side dish consisting of naturally sweetened ripe plantains fried to golden perfection and served with a spicy tomato sauce.$6.00
- Bofloto or Puff-Puff
West African sweet doughnuts with a sprinkle of sugar$6.00
Pain-brochettes (Skewer Sandwiches)
- Brochettes de viande suya
Grilled suya beef skewers served in a French baguette accompanied by fresh diced onions, tomatoes, mayonnaise and some olive oil.$15.00OUT OF STOCK
- Brochette de Boeuf (Beef Skewer Sandwich)
Savory grilled beef skewers served in a French baguette accompanied by diced onions and tomatoes tossed in a flavorful vinaigrette.$15.00
Friday Specials
Attieke Meals
- Pan Fried or Grilled Yellow croaker
Fluffy and grainy cassava couscous, Attieke is paired with golden fried and moist yellow croaker or whiting fish.$16.00
- Poisson braise (Grilled whole Tilapia)
Grilled whole tilapia served with attieke and mixed onions and tomatoes sauce.$30.00
- Red snapper or Bass (Fresh catch of the day!)
Whole red snapper or a big piece of sea bass (faja or stripped), marinated then fried golden with light flour breading. It comes with attieke (cassava couscous) and our onions, cucumbers and tomato mix with a side sauce. Request spicy! (out of Snapper sorry :-($25.00