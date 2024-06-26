Les Delices de Awa Madison 2045 Atwood Avenue
Featured Items
- Brochette de Poulet (Chicken Skewer Sandwich)
Savory grilled chicken skewers served in a French baguette accompanied by diced onions and tomatoes tossed in a flavorful vinaigrette.$15.00
- 16 Oz Sorrel Juice$5.00
Petites Bouchées (Appetizers)
- Beef Pastel
Delicious deep fried & crispy pies filled with seasoned cooked ground beef, peas, and carrots.$10.00
- Chicken Pastel
Delicious deep fried & crispy pies filled with seasoned ground chicken breast sauteed and vegetables.$10.00
- Fish Pastel
Delicious deep fried & crispy pies filled with a mix of cooked tuna and salmon.$10.00
- Allocco (Sweet Plantains)
Popular West African side dish consisting of naturally sweetened ripe plantains fried to golden perfection and served with a spicy tomato sauce.$6.00
- Bofloto or Puff-Puff
West African sweet doughnuts with a sprinkle of sugar$6.00
Pain-brochettes (Skewer Sandwiches)
- Brochettes de viande suya
Grilled suya beef skewers served in a French baguette accompanied by fresh diced onions, tomatoes, mayonnaise and some olive oil.$15.00OUT OF STOCK
- Brochette de Boeuf (Beef Skewer Sandwich)
Savory grilled beef skewers served in a French baguette accompanied by diced onions and tomatoes tossed in a flavorful vinaigrette.$15.00