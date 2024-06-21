Les Delices de Awa Madison 2045 Atwood Avenue
Daily Lunch
Petites Bouchées (Appetizers)
- Beef Pastel
Delicious deep fried & crispy pies filled with seasoned cooked ground beef, peas, and carrots.$10.00OUT OF STOCK
- Chicken Pastel
Delicious deep fried & crispy pies filled with seasoned ground chicken breast sauteed and vegetables.$10.00
- Fish Pastel
Delicious deep fried & crispy pies filled with a mix of cooked tuna and salmon.$10.00
- Bofloto or Puff-Puff
West African sweet doughnuts with a sprinkle of sugar$6.00
- Fried Yucca
Crispy fried yucca with spicy tomato sauce$6.00
- Aller-retour
Savory beignet stuffed with a mix of salmon & tuna fish$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Akara (Bean fritters)
Delicious deep-fried bean cake made from black-eyed peas paste with mixed veggies like onions, red bell peppers, garlic and parsley.$8.00OUT OF STOCK
Pain-brochettes (Skewer Sandwiches)
- Brochettes de viande suya
Grilled suya beef skewers served in a French baguette accompanied by fresh diced onions, tomatoes, mayonnaise and some olive oil.$15.00OUT OF STOCK
- Brochette de Poulet (Chicken Skewer Sandwich)
Savory grilled chicken skewers served in a French baguette accompanied by diced onions and tomatoes tossed in a flavorful vinaigrette.$15.00
- Brochette de Boeuf (Beef Skewer Sandwich)
Savory grilled beef skewers served in a French baguette accompanied by diced onions and tomatoes tossed in a flavorful vinaigrette.$15.00
Friday Specials
Attieke Meals
- Garba (Tuna or King Mackerel)
Popular Ivorian dish made men on the stree consisting of Attiéké with ingredients such as tomatoes, chopped onions mixed with a tomato-based pepper sauce on the side today's fresh catch (King mackerel from the tuna family).$18.00OUT OF STOCK
- Pan Fried or Grilled Yellow croaker
Fluffy and grainy cassava couscous, Attieke is paired with golden fried and moist yellow croaker or whiting fish.$16.00
- Fried turkey tails$16.00
- Poisson braise (Grilled whole Tilapia)
Grilled whole tilapia served with attieke and mixed onions and tomatoes sauce.$25.00