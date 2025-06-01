Les Delices de Awa Madison 2045 Atwood Avenue
Soup/Stew of the Week
Vegan
Vegan Peanut Butter Stew
Hearty and creamy slow-cooked stew, with vegetables simmered in a savory, nutty broth of tomato, onion, peanut butter, and other spices. Served with fufu or jasmine rice.$15.00
Sauce Legume (vegetable stew)
Earthy tomato-based vegetable stew made with summer squash, zucchini, carrots, and cabbage. We serve it with couscous/rice$15.00
Non Vegetarian
Sunday Menu
Sunday Special!!!
Thiebou Guinar (Djollof and Chicken)
Traditional Senegalese dish that features a delectable combination of rice and fried chicken then cooked in a flavorful sauce infused with aromatic Senegalese spices and vegetables.$18.00OUT OF STOCK
Thiebou Yapp (Jollof and lamb)
Traditional Senegalese dish that features a delectable combination of rice and slow-cooked lamb in a flavorful base infused with aromatic spices and vegetables mix.$18.00OUT OF STOCK
Petites Bouchées (Appetizers)
Beef Pastel
Delicious deep fried & crispy pies filled with seasoned cooked ground beef, peas, and carrots.$10.00
Bofloto or Puff-Puff
West African sweet doughnuts with a sprinkle of sugar$6.00
Chicken Pastel
Delicious deep fried & crispy pies filled with seasoned ground chicken breast sauteed and vegetables.$10.00
Fish Beignets
You are not bugging, It is indeed fish beignets. Only Ivorians know how it is made. We call it ''allez-retour'' meaning ''go and come-back'' as you are more likely to come-back for them. They are crispy on the outside and soft on the inside with a delicious, cooked salmon/ tuna filling .$6.00
Akara / Sosso frufru VG GF
Delicious bean fritters made of pasty black-eyed peas mixed with onions, parsley, bell peppers and deep fried. It serves with a mild sauce.$8.00
From The Grill
Choukouya de Poulet (Chicken Suya)
Popular West-African Street food: tender, smoky & spicy grilled chicken, marinated in a flavorful blend of spices grilled, then combined with chunks of tomatoes and onions. **(contains peanuts)$18.00
Grilled Lamb(boneless mix bone in)
Savory grilled lamb infused with our in-house aromatic herbs, vegetables, and spices, delivering a succulent and juicy texture$20.00
Poulet Braise
1/3 of overnight marinated juicy grilled chicken, cooked over an open flame offering crispy edges, a smoky and slightly charred taste, yet a tender and succulent texture on the inside.$18.00
Suya Lamb** (boneless mix bone in)
Spicy grilled bone in lamb infused with flavorful herbs and spices, offering succulent and smoky finish. Contains traces of peanut ***$20.00
Pan Fried Fish meal
Fluffy and grainy cassava couscous, Attieke is paired with golden fried and moist Fish of the day. It comes with 1 side of choice.$25.00
Garba (Tuna or King Mackerel) *Market Rate*
Popular Ivorian dish made men on the street consisting of Attiéké with ingredients such as tomatoes, chopped onions mixed with a tomato-based pepper sauce on the side today's fresh catch. This week fish is Wahoo steak.$23.00
Fried turkey tails meal
Our turkey tails are precooked in a marinade then fried with crispy edges but soft on the inside. It is served with its sauces.$18.00
Poisson Braise (grilled fish)
Perfectly grilled fish (Tilapia or whole fresh fish delivered on Friday) seasoned with a blend of aromatic spices for a smoky and tender taste.$18.00
Accompagnement (Sides)
Allocco (Fried plantains)
Popular West African side dish consisting of naturally sweetened ripe plantains fried to golden perfection and served with a spicy tomato sauce.$4.00
Riz Gras (Jollof rice)
Vibrant flavorful, red-orange, West African rice dish made with tomatoes, onions, and a blend of spice.$4.00
French Fries$4.00
Fried yucca$4.00
Attieke
Traditional Ivorian side dish made from fermented and grated cassava, with a texture similar to couscous.$3.00