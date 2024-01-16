Les Delices de Awa Madison 2045 Atwood Avenue
Daily Lunch
Petites Bouchées (Appetizers)
- OUT OF STOCKBeef Pastel
Delicious deep fried & crispy pies filled with seasoned cooked ground beef, peas, and carrots.OUT OF STOCK$10.00+
- Chicken Pastel
Delicious deep fried & crispy pies filled with seasoned ground chicken breast sauteed and vegetables.$10.00+
- Fish Pastel
Delicious deep fried & crispy pies filled with a mix of cooked tuna and salmon.$10.00+
- Allocco (Sweet Plantains)
Popular West African side dish consisting of naturally sweetened ripe plantains fried to golden perfection and served with a spicy tomato sauce.$6.00
- Bofloto or Puff-Puff
West African sweet doughnuts with a sprinkle of sugar$6.00
- Fried Yucca
Crispy fried yucca with spicy tomato sauce$6.00
Pain-brochettes (Skewer Sandwiches)
- Brochettes de Mérou (Grouper Skewer Sandwich)
Grilled grouper skewers served in a French baguette accompanied by diced onions and tomatoes tossed in a flavorful vinaigrette.$17.00
- Brochette de Poulet (Chicken Skewer Sandwich)
Savory grilled chicken skewers served in a French baguette accompanied by diced onions and tomatoes tossed in a flavorful vinaigrette.$15.00
- Brochette de Boeuf (Beef Skewer Sandwich)
Savory grilled beef skewers served in a French baguette accompanied by diced onions and tomatoes tossed in a flavorful vinaigrette.$15.00
Soupe du jour
- OUT OF STOCKPeanut Butter Stew
Hearty and creamy slow-cooked stew, with vegetables simmered in a savory, nutty broth of tomato, onion, peanut butter, and other spices. Served with fonio or jasmine rice.OUT OF STOCK$11.95
- OUT OF STOCKGoat and lamb soup
Hearty and flavorful soup made with tender pieces of lamb and goat meat slowly cooked in a perfect aromatic mix of West African spices.OUT OF STOCK$16.00