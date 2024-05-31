Hearty and creamy slow-cooked stew, with vegetables simmered in a savory, nutty broth of tomato, onion, peanut butter, and other spices. Served with fonio or jasmine rice.

Stew Sides Required* Please select 1 Jasmine Rice Attieke Fonio Proteins Please select up to 1 Chicken + $3.00 Beef + $3.00