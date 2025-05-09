Fresh whole striped bass delivered this Friday afternoon. We marinate it then, grill or fried it golden with light flour breading. It comes with your side of choice. Garnished with our fresh onion/ tomato mix with a persillade and a spicy cooked onions, tomato and garlic sauce. These can feed 2. Let us know if you want it grilled or fried. Keep in mind that grilling will take 30 minutes at least so plan accordingly. Request spicy!