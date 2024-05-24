Les Delices de Awa Madison 2045 Atwood Avenue
Friday Specials
Attieke Meals
- OUT OF STOCKGarba
Popular Ivorian street food dish consisting of Attiéké with ingredients such as tomatoes, chopped onions, and peppers, along with a bit of oil from the crispy fried tuna and seasoning.OUT OF STOCK$16.00
- Fried turkey tails$16.00
Pan Fried Yellow croacker
Fluffy and grainy cassava couscous, Attieke is paired with golden fried and moist Yellow croaker or whiting fish
Vegan Rice Bowl
Jollof rice with sweet ripe plantains and beans.
