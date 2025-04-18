Les Delices de Awa Madison 2045 Atwood Avenue
Soup/Stew of the Week
Non Vegetarian
Okra stew**(soup kandja)
Okra stew made with a mix of goat, stewing Chicken, beef, tripes and smoked meat. The stew comes with jasmine rice or fufu . **Contains seafood mix **$18.00
Palm Nut or Banga Stew (Sauce graine)
A palm nut cream base combined with flavorful, marinated meats, stewing Chicken, smoked dried fish, (may contain shellfish powder***) and aromatics to create a deeply flavored, rich soup. it is mixed dry okra.$18.00
Daily Lunch
Petites Bouchées (Appetizers)
Beef Pastel
Delicious deep fried & crispy pies filled with seasoned cooked ground beef, peas, and carrots.$10.00
Chicken Pastel
Delicious deep fried & crispy pies filled with seasoned ground chicken breast sauteed and vegetables.$10.00
Fish Pastel
Delicious deep fried & crispy pies filled with a mix of cooked tuna and salmon.$8.00
Bofloto or Puff-Puff
West African sweet doughnuts with a sprinkle of sugar$6.00
Akara / Sosso frufru VG GF
Delicious bean fritters made of pasty black-eyed peas mixed with onions, parsley, bell peppers and deep fried. It serves with a mild sauce.$8.00
Skewers ( Meal )
Friday Specials
Attieke Meals
Pan Fried Fish
Fluffy and grainy cassava couscous, Attieke is paired with golden fried and moist Fish of the day. It comes with 1 side of choice.$25.00
Fresh catch of the day!!! Whole Red Snapper
Fresh whole Red Snapper delivered this afternoon. We marinate it then, grill or fried it golden with light flour breading. It comes with your side of choice. Garnished with our fresh onion/ tomato mix with a persillade and a spicy cooked onions, tomato and garlic sauce. These can feed 2. Let us know if you want it grilled or fried. Keep in mind that grilling will take 30 minutes at least so plan accordingly. Request spicy!$50.00
Fresh Whole Striped Bass
Whole delicious striped bass. Have it grilled or fried for you and a loved one. It comes with a side of choice. its onion, cucumbers and tomatoes mix and a red sauce.$56.00OUT OF STOCK
Fried turkey tails meal
Our turkey tails are precooked in a marinade then fried with crispy edges but soft on the inside. It is served with its sauces.$18.00OUT OF STOCK
Poisson Braise (grilled fish)
Perfectly grilled fish (Tilapia or whole fresh fish delivered on Friday) seasoned with a blend of aromatic spices for a smoky and tender taste.$22.00
Daily Dinner
Special!!!
Brochettes Sandwich is Back!!!
Chicken brochettes sandwich
Mini french baguette sandwich with your choice of beef or chicken skewer topped with a cucumber and tomato mixed with a vinaigrette.$15.00
Beef brochettes (tenderloin) Sandwich
Mini french baguette sandwich with your choice of beef or chicken skewer topped with a cucumber and tomato mixed with a vinaigrette.$15.00
From The Grill
Poulet Braise
1/3 of overnight marinated juicy grilled chicken, cooked over an open flame offering crispy edges, a smoky and slightly charred taste, yet a tender and succulent texture on the inside.$18.00
Choukouya de Poulet (Chicken Suya)
Popular West-African Street food: tender, smoky & spicy grilled chicken, marinated in a flavorful blend of spices grilled, then combined with chunks of tomatoes and onions. **(contains peanuts)$18.00
Grilled Lamb (boneless)
Savory grilled lamb infused with our in-house aromatic herbs, vegetables, and spices, delivering a succulent and juicy texture.$20.00OUT OF STOCK
Suya Lamb** (boneless only)
Spicy grilled bone in lamb infused with flavorful herbs and spices, offering succulent and smoky finish. Contains traces of peanut ***$20.00OUT OF STOCK
Sauteed Goat meat
Bold and flavorful taste of tender goat meat, expertly marinated with our special in-house blend and sauteed in onions and bell peppers$20.00
Accompagnement (Sides)
Riz Gras (Jollof rice)
Vibrant flavorful, red-orange, West African rice dish made with tomatoes, onions, and a blend of spice.$4.00
Allocco (Fried plantains)
Popular West African side dish consisting of naturally sweetened ripe plantains fried to golden perfection and served with a spicy tomato sauce.$4.00
Fried yucca$4.00
French Fries$4.00
Platters
Abatta
(1)Whole chicken, grilled or fried, accompanied by your choice of two (2) sides and served with a special sauce.$50.00
Banjul
(½) Half chicken, (1) lb of lamb grilled, (3) chicken brochettes, served with spicy veggies mix, mild sauce and Awa's special Aioli sauce.$65.00
Accra
(½) Half chicken, (1) whole fish , (1) lb of lamb , 3 chicken brochettes, served with veggies mix, aioli sauce, and a mild sauce.$80.00
Vegan bowl
Beverages
Natural juices made in house, Hot drinks and Soda
Legume stew bowl
Earthy tomato-based vegetable stew made with summer squash, zucchini, carrots, and cabbage. We serve it with fonio/rice and plantains.