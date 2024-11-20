Les Delices de Awa Madison 2045 Atwood Avenue
Daily Lunch
Petites Bouchées (Appetizers)
- Beef Pastel
Delicious deep fried & crispy pies filled with seasoned cooked ground beef, peas, and carrots.$10.00
- Chicken Pastel
Delicious deep fried & crispy pies filled with seasoned ground chicken breast sauteed and vegetables.$10.00
- Fish Pastel
Delicious deep fried & crispy pies filled with a mix of cooked tuna and salmon.$8.00
- Allocco (Sweet Plantains) appero
Popular West African side dish consisting of naturally sweetened ripe plantains fried to golden perfection and served with a spicy tomato sauce.$6.00
- Bofloto or Puff-Puff
West African sweet doughnuts with a sprinkle of sugar$6.00
Skewers ( Meal )
- Suya beef skewers
Grilled suya beef skewers accompanied by fresh diced onions, tomatoes, cucumbers mix.$14.00
- Brochette de Poulet
Savory grilled chicken skewers served with diced onions and tomatoes tossed in a flavorful vinaigrette.$15.00
- Beef brochettes
Savory grilled beef skewers served with diced onions, cucumbers and tomatoes tossed in a flavorful vinaigrette.$15.00
Brochettes (skewers) Sandwich
Wednesday Soup/Stew
Soup or Stew
- Soupe du jour (Chicken Kedjenou)
Soup or Stew A la carte CHICKEN KEDJENOU Traditional Ivorian chicken dish, cooked low and slow in a tightly covered pot with tomatoes, onions, ginger, peppers and a variety of spices until the meat is tender and the soup is full of flavors. It comes with rice or attieke.$18.00OUT OF STOCK
- Palm Nut or Banga Stew (Sauce graine)
A palm nut cream base combined with flavorful, marinated meats, smoked dried fish, and aromatics to create a deeply flavored, rich soup. it is mixed with jute leaves and okra for the ones who pick Placali as their side (cassava fufu).$18.00OUT OF STOCK
- Thiebou Dien (Djollof Rice with Salmon fish)
Traditional Senegalese dish that features a delectable combination of rice and fish cooked in a flavorful sauce infused with aromatic spices and vegetables.$18.00OUT OF STOCK
- VG Peanut Butter Stew
Hearty and creamy slow-cooked stew, with vegetables simmered in a savory, nutty broth of tomato, onion, peanut butter, and other spices. Served with fufu or jasmine rice.$15.00OUT OF STOCK
- Vegan bowl
Jollof rice with sweet ripe fried plantains, beans and cooked onion sauce.$15.00
Daily Dinner
From The Grill
- Poulet Braise
A quarter (1/3) of overnight marinated juicy grilled chicken, cooked over an open flame offering crispy edges, a smoky and slightly charred taste, yet a tender and succulent texture on the inside. PS: Takeout sizes are larger than the dine in portion.$18.00
- Choukouya de Poulet (Chicken Suya)
Popular West-African Street food: tender, smoky & spicy skewered grilled chicken, marinated in a flavorful blend of peanuts, chilli peppers, and other spices. **(contains peanuts) PS: Takeout size is larger than the dine in portion.$18.00OUT OF STOCK
- Grilled Lamb
Savory grilled lamb infused with our in-house aromatic herbs, vegetables, and spices, delivering a succulent and juicy texture.$20.00
- Grilled Goat meat
Bold and flavorful taste of tender grilled goat meat, expertly marinated with our special in-house blend.$23.00OUT OF STOCK
- Poisson Braise (grilled fish)
Perfectly grilled fish (Tilapia or whole fresh fish delivered on Friday) seasoned with a blend of aromatic spices for a smoky and tender taste.$30.00
Platters
- Abatta
(1)Whole chicken, grilled or fried, accompanied by your choice of three (3) sides and served with a special sauce.$50.00
- Banjul
(½) Half chicken, (1) lb of lamb (grilled?), (2) brochettes? served with spicy sauces.$60.00
- Accra
(½) Half chicken, (1) whole fish (grilled?), (1) lb of lamb (grilled?), (2) brochettes? served with spicy sauces.$75.00
- Lagos
(1) whole chicken, (1) whole grilled fish, (2) lbs of lamb and (4) beef skewers.$146.00
Accompagnement (Sides)
- Attieke
Traditional Ivorian side dish made from fermented and grated cassava, with a texture similar to couscous.$3.00
- Allocco (Fried plantains)
Popular West African side dish consisting of naturally sweetened ripe plantains fried to golden perfection and served with a spicy tomato sauce.$4.00
- French Fries$4.00
- Fried yucca$4.00
Beverages
