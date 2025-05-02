Les Delices de Awa Madison 2045 Atwood Avenue
Featured Items
Riz Gras (Jollof rice)
Vibrant flavorful, red-orange, West African rice dish made with tomatoes, onions, and a blend of spice.$4.00
Poulet Braise
1/3 of overnight marinated juicy grilled chicken, cooked over an open flame offering crispy edges, a smoky and slightly charred taste, yet a tender and succulent texture on the inside.$18.00
Allocco (Fried plantains)
Popular West African side dish consisting of naturally sweetened ripe plantains fried to golden perfection and served with a spicy tomato sauce.$4.00
Daily Lunch
Petites Bouchées (Appetizers)
Beef Pastel
Delicious deep fried & crispy pies filled with seasoned cooked ground beef, peas, and carrots.$10.00
Chicken Pastel
Delicious deep fried & crispy pies filled with seasoned ground chicken breast sauteed and vegetables.$10.00
Fish Pastel
Delicious deep fried & crispy pies filled with a mix of cooked tuna and salmon.$8.00
Bofloto or Puff-Puff
West African sweet doughnuts with a sprinkle of sugar$6.00
Skewers ( Meal )
Special!!!
Friday Specials
Attieke Meals
Pan Fried Fish meal
Fluffy and grainy cassava couscous, Attieke is paired with golden fried and moist Fish of the day. It comes with 1 side of choice.$23.00
Fresh catch of the day!!! Whole Striped Bass
Fresh whole striped bass delivered this afternoon. We marinate it then, grill or fried it golden with light flour breading. It comes with your side of choice. Garnished with our fresh onion/ tomato mix with a persillade and a spicy cooked onions, tomato and garlic sauce. These can feed 2. Let us know if you want it grilled or fried. Keep in mind that grilling will take 30 minutes at least so plan accordingly. Request spicy!$48.00OUT OF STOCK
Fresh Whole white Bass
Whole delicious white bass. Have it grilled or fried for you and a loved one. It comes with a side of choice. its onion, cucumbers and tomatoes mix and a red sauce.$25.00OUT OF STOCK
Fried turkey tails meal
Our turkey tails are precooked in a marinade then fried with crispy edges but soft on the inside. It is served with its sauces.$18.00
Poisson Braise (grilled fish)
Perfectly grilled fish (Tilapia or whole fresh fish delivered on Friday) seasoned with a blend of aromatic spices for a smoky and tender taste.$22.00
Daily Dinner
Special!!!
Brochettes Sandwich is Back!!!
Chicken brochettes sandwich
Mini french baguette sandwich with your choice of beef or chicken skewer topped with a cucumber and tomato mixed with a vinaigrette.$15.00
Beef brochettes (tenderloin) Sandwich
Mini french baguette sandwich with your choice of beef or chicken skewer topped with a cucumber and tomato mixed with a vinaigrette.$15.00
From The Grill
Choukouya de Poulet (Chicken Suya)
Popular West-African Street food: tender, smoky & spicy grilled chicken, marinated in a flavorful blend of spices grilled, then combined with chunks of tomatoes and onions. **(contains peanuts)$18.00
Grilled Lamb (boneless)
Savory grilled lamb infused with our in-house aromatic herbs, vegetables, and spices, delivering a succulent and juicy texture.$20.00
Suya Lamb** (boneless only)
Spicy grilled bone in lamb infused with flavorful herbs and spices, offering succulent and smoky finish. Contains traces of peanut ***$20.00OUT OF STOCK
Sauteed Goat meat
Bold and flavorful taste of tender goat meat, expertly marinated with our special in-house blend and sauteed in onions and bell peppers$20.00OUT OF STOCK
Accompagnement (Sides)
Fried yucca$4.00
French Fries$4.00
Attieke
Traditional Ivorian side dish made from fermented and grated cassava, with a texture similar to couscous.$3.00
Platters
Abatta
(1)Whole chicken, grilled or fried, accompanied by your choice of two (2) sides and served with a special sauce.$50.00
Banjul
(½) Half chicken, (1) lb of lamb grilled, (4) beef brochettes, served with spicy veggies mix, mild sauce and Awa's special Aioli sauce.$65.00
Accra
(½) Half chicken, (1) whole fish , (1) lb of lamb , 4 beef brochettes, served with veggies mix, aioli sauce, and a mild sauce.$80.00
Beverages
Natural juices made in house, Hot drinks and Soda
Bottled Soda
Coffee Aboki$3.00
Kinkeliba Tea$3.00
16 Oz Ginger Juice$6.00OUT OF STOCK
16 Oz Sorrel Juice$5.00OUT OF STOCK
12 Oz Tamarind Juice$5.00
sparkling water$3.00
Baobab drink (contains milk)$5.00OUT OF STOCK
12 Oz Passion Fruit Juice
Freshly made passionfruit juice in house!!!$6.00OUT OF STOCK
Perrier$4.00