Skip to Main content
Les Délices De Awa
Pickup
ASAP
from
2045 Atwood Avenue
0
Your order
Order Now
Les Delices de Awa Madison 2045 Atwood Avenue
Schedule Delivery
Schedule Pickup
You can only place scheduled delivery orders.
2045 Atwood Avenue, Madison, WI 53704
N/A Beverages
Schedule Delivery
Schedule Pickup
N/A Beverages
Bottle Soda
$3.00
Hot Black Coffe
$2.00
Coffee Aboki
$3.00
Kinkeliba Tea
$3.00
16 Oz Ginger Juice
$6.00
36 Oz Ginger Juice
$12.00
16 Oz Sorrel Juice
$5.00
36 Oz Sorrel Juice
$10.00
16 Oz Tamarind Juice
$5.00
36 Oz Tamarind Juice
$10.00
Les Délices De Awa Location and Hours
(608) 286-1910
2045 Atwood Avenue, Madison, WI 53704
Closed
• Opens Tuesday at 11AM
All hours
View menu
Order online
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement