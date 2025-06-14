Les Delices de Awa Madison 2045 Atwood Avenue
Featured Items
Petites Bouchées (Appetizers)
Allocco (Sweet Plantains) appero
Popular West African side dish consisting of naturally sweetened ripe plantains fried to golden perfection and served with a spicy tomato sauce.$6.00
Beef Pastel
Delicious deep fried & crispy pies filled with seasoned cooked ground beef, peas, and carrots.$10.00
Bofloto or Puff-Puff
West African sweet doughnuts with a sprinkle of sugar$6.00
Chicken Pastel
Delicious deep fried & crispy pies filled with seasoned ground chicken breast sauteed and vegetables.$10.00
Fish Pastel
Delicious deep fried & crispy pies filled with a mix of cooked tuna and salmon.$8.00
Fried yucca appero$6.00
From The Grill
Poulet Braise
1/3 of overnight marinated juicy grilled chicken, cooked over an open flame offering crispy edges, a smoky and slightly charred taste, yet a tender and succulent texture on the inside.$18.00
Choukouya de Poulet (Chicken Suya)
Popular West-African Street food: tender, smoky & spicy grilled chicken, marinated in a flavorful blend of spices grilled, then combined with chunks of tomatoes and onions. **(contains peanuts)$18.00
Grilled Lamb
Savory grilled lamb infused with our in-house aromatic herbs, vegetables, and spices, delivering a succulent and juicy texture$20.00
Suya Lamb**
Spicy grilled bone in lamb infused with flavorful herbs and spices, offering succulent and smoky finish. Contains traces of peanut ***$20.00
Baja stripped Bass
Whole delicious Baja Bass. Have it grilled or fried for you and a loved one. It comes with a side of choice. its onion, cucumbers and tomatoes mix and a red sauce.$45.00
Pan Fried Fish meal
Fluffy and grainy cassava couscous, Attieke is paired with golden fried and moist Fish of the day. It comes with 1 side of choice.$25.00
Fresh catch of the day!!! White lake bass fillets
2 Fresh Lake bass fillets marinated then, grilled. It comes with your side of choice. Garnished with our fresh onion/ tomato mix with a persillade and a spicy cooked onions, tomato and garlic sauce. Request spicy!$25.00
Poisson Braise (grilled fish)
Perfectly grilled fish (Tilapia or whole fresh fish delivered on Friday) seasoned with a blend of aromatic spices for a smoky and tender taste.$25.00
Accompagnement (Sides)
Allocco (Fried plantains)
Popular West African side dish consisting of naturally sweetened ripe plantains fried to golden perfection and served with a spicy tomato sauce.$4.00
Riz Gras (Jollof rice)
Vibrant flavorful, red-orange, West African rice dish made with tomatoes, onions, and a blend of spice.$4.00
Attieke (cassava couscous)$3.00
Fried Yucca
Crispy fried yucca with spicy tomato sauce$6.00
Platters
Skewers
Natural juices made in house, Hot drinks and Soda
