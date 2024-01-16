Les Delices de Awa Madison 2045 Atwood Avenue
Sunday Menu
Thiebou (Senegalese Djollof)
From The Grill
- Poulet Braise
A quarter (1/4) of overnight marinated juicy grilled chicken, cooked over an open flame offering crispy edges, a smoky and slightly charred taste, yet a tender and succulent texture on the inside.$18.00
- Choukouya de Poulet (Chicken Suya)
Popular West-African Street food: tender, smoky & spicy skewered grilled chicken, marinated in a flavorful blend of peanuts, chilli peppers, and other spices. **(contains peanuts)$18.00OUT OF STOCK
- Grilled Lamb
Savory grilled lamb infused with our in-house aromatic herbs, vegetables, and spices, delivering a succulent and juicy texture$20.00OUT OF STOCK
- Suya Lamb**
Spicy grilled boneless lamb infused with flavorful herbs and spices, offering succulent and smoky finish. Contains traces of peanut ***$20.00OUT OF STOCK
- Grilled Goat meat
Bold and flavorful taste of tender grilled goat meat, expertly marinated with our special in-house blend.$25.00OUT OF STOCK
- Poisson Braise (grilled fish)
Perfectly grilled fish (Tilapia/Whole Carp) seasoned with a blend of aromatic spices for a smoky and tender taste.$22.00OUT OF STOCK
- Grilled yellow croaker fish$25.00OUT OF STOCK
Accompagnement (Sides)
- Attieke
Traditional Ivorian side dish made from fermented and grated cassava, with a texture similar to couscous.$3.00
- Allocco (Fried plantains)
Popular West African side dish consisting of naturally sweetened ripe plantains fried to golden perfection and served with a spicy tomato sauce.$4.00
- Fried yucca$4.00
- French Fries$4.00
Petites Bouchées (Appetizers)
- Beef Pastel
Delicious deep fried & crispy pies filled with seasoned cooked ground beef, peas, and carrots.$10.00OUT OF STOCK
- Chicken Pastel
Delicious deep fried & crispy pies filled with seasoned ground chicken breast sauteed and vegetables.$10.00
- Fish Pastel
Delicious deep fried & crispy pies filled with a mix of cooked tuna and salmon.$8.00
- Allocco (Sweet Plantains) appero
Popular West African side dish consisting of naturally sweetened ripe plantains fried to golden perfection and served with a spicy tomato sauce.$6.00
- Bofloto or Puff-Puff
West African sweet doughnuts with a sprinkle of sugar$6.00OUT OF STOCK