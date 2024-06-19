Les Delices de Awa Madison 2045 Atwood Avenue
Daily Lunch
Petites Bouchées (Appetizers)
- Beef Pastel
Delicious deep fried & crispy pies filled with seasoned cooked ground beef, peas, and carrots.$10.00
- Chicken Pastel
Delicious deep fried & crispy pies filled with seasoned ground chicken breast sauteed and vegetables.$10.00
- Fish Pastel
Delicious deep fried & crispy pies filled with a mix of cooked tuna and salmon.$10.00
- Bofloto or Puff-Puff
West African sweet doughnuts with a sprinkle of sugar$6.00
- Fried Yucca
Crispy fried yucca with spicy tomato sauce$6.00
- Aller-retour
Savory beignet stuffed with a mix of salmon & tuna fish$8.00
- Akara (Bean fritters)
Delicious deep-fried bean cake made from black-eyed peas paste with mixed veggies like onions, red bell peppers, garlic and parsley.$8.00
Pain-brochettes (Skewer Sandwiches)
- Brochettes de viande suya
Grilled suya beef skewers served in a French baguette accompanied by fresh diced onions, tomatoes, mayonnaise and some olive oil.$15.00OUT OF STOCK
- Brochette de Poulet (Chicken Skewer Sandwich)
Savory grilled chicken skewers served in a French baguette accompanied by diced onions and tomatoes tossed in a flavorful vinaigrette.$15.00OUT OF STOCK
- Brochette de Boeuf (Beef Skewer Sandwich)
Savory grilled beef skewers served in a French baguette accompanied by diced onions and tomatoes tossed in a flavorful vinaigrette.$15.00OUT OF STOCK
Sunday Menu
Thiebou
- Thiebou Dien (fish)
Traditional Senegalese dish that features a delectable combination of rice and fish cooked in a flavorful sauce infused with aromatic Senegalese spices and vegetables.$18.00OUT OF STOCK
- Thiebou Guinar (Chicken)
Traditional Senegalese dish that features a delectable combination of rice and fried chicken then cooked in a flavorful sauce infused with aromatic Senegalese spices and vegetables.$15.00OUT OF STOCK
- Thiebou Yapp (Lamb) Special EID
Traditional Senegalese dish that features a delectable combination of rice and slow-cooked lamb in a flavorful sauce infused with aromatic Senegalese spices and vegetables.$17.00
From The Grill
- Poulet Braise
A quarter (1/4) of overnight marinated juicy grilled chicken, cooked over an open flame offering crispy edges, a smoky and slightly charred taste, yet a tender and succulent texture on the inside.$18.00
- Choukouya de Poulet (Chicken Suya)
Popular West-African Street food: tender, smoky & spicy skewered grilled chicken, marinated in a flavorful blend of peanuts, chilli peppers, and other spices. **(contains peanuts)$18.00
- Poisson Braise
Perfectly grilled fish (Tilapia/Whole Carp) seasoned with a blend of aromatic spices for a smoky and tender taste.$25.00OUT OF STOCK
Accompagnement (Sides)
- Attieke
Traditional Ivorian side dish made from fermented and grated cassava, with a texture similar to couscous.$3.00
- Fried yucca$4.00
- French Fries$4.00
- Beef Pastel
Delicious deep fried & crispy pies filled with seasoned cooked ground beef, peas, and carrots.$10.00
- Fish Pastel
Delicious deep fried & crispy pies filled with a mix of cooked tuna and salmon.$10.00
- Chicken Pastel
Delicious deep fried & crispy pies filled with seasoned ground chicken breast sauteed and vegetables.$10.00
- Akara (Bean fritters)
Delicious deep-fried bean cake made from black-eyed peas paste.$6.00
- Bofloto
West African sweet doughnuts with a sprinkle of sugar$6.00