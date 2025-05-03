Les Delices de Awa Madison 2045 Atwood Avenue
Saturday Menu
Petites Bouchées (Appetizers)
Beef Pastel
Delicious deep fried & crispy pies filled with seasoned cooked ground beef, peas, and carrots.$10.00
Bofloto or Puff-Puff
West African sweet doughnuts with a sprinkle of sugar$6.00
Chicken Pastel
Delicious deep fried & crispy pies filled with seasoned ground chicken breast sauteed and vegetables.$10.00
Fish Pastel
Delicious deep fried & crispy pies filled with a mix of cooked tuna and salmon.$8.00
Fried yucca appero$6.00
Fish Beignets
You are not bugging, It is indeed fish beignets. Only Ivorians know how it is made. We call it ''allez-retour'' meaning ''go and come-back'' as you are more likely to come-back for them. They are crispy on the outside and soft on the inside with a delicious, cooked salmon/ tuna filling .$6.00
Akara / Sosso frufru VG GF
Delicious bean fritters made of pasty black-eyed peas mixed with onions, parsley, bell peppers and deep fried. It serves with a mild sauce.$8.00
From The Grill
Poulet Braise
1/3 of overnight marinated juicy grilled chicken, cooked over an open flame offering crispy edges, a smoky and slightly charred taste, yet a tender and succulent texture on the inside.$18.00
Choukouya de Poulet (Chicken Suya)
Popular West-African Street food: tender, smoky & spicy grilled chicken, marinated in a flavorful blend of spices grilled, then combined with chunks of tomatoes and onions. **(contains peanuts)$18.00
Grilled Lamb(boneless only)
Savory grilled lamb infused with our in-house aromatic herbs, vegetables, and spices, delivering a succulent and juicy texture$20.00
Suya Lamb** (boneless only)
Spicy grilled bone in lamb infused with flavorful herbs and spices, offering succulent and smoky finish. Contains traces of peanut ***$20.00
Fresh Whole white Bass
Whole delicious white bass. Have it grilled or fried for you and a loved one. It comes with a side of choice. its onion, cucumbers and tomatoes mix and a red sauce.$35.00
Poisson braise (Grilled whole Tilapia)
Grilled whole tilapia served with mix onions and tomatoes sauce.$21.00
Pan Fried Fish meal
Fluffy and grainy cassava couscous, Attieke is paired with golden fried and moist Fish of the day. It comes with 1 side of choice.$23.00
Fresh catch of the day!!! Whole Striped Bass
Fresh whole striped bass delivered this Friday afternoon. We marinate it then, grill or fried it golden with light flour breading. It comes with your side of choice. Garnished with our fresh onion/ tomato mix with a persillade and a spicy cooked onions, tomato and garlic sauce. These can feed 2. Let us know if you want it grilled or fried. Keep in mind that grilling will take 30 minutes at least so plan accordingly. Request spicy!$48.00
Accompagnement (Sides)
Platters
Abatta
(1)Whole chicken, grilled or fried, accompanied by your choice of two (2) sides and served with a special sauce.$50.00
Banjul
(½) Half chicken, (1) lb of lamb grilled, (4) beef brochettes, served with spicy veggies mix, mild sauce and Awa's special Aioli sauce.$65.00
Accra
(½) Half chicken, (1) whole fish , (1) lb of lamb , 4 beef brochettes, served with veggies mix, aioli sauce, and a mild sauce.$80.00