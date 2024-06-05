Les Delices de Awa Madison 2045 Atwood Avenue
Daily Lunch
Petites Bouchées (Appetizers)
- Beef Pastel
Delicious deep fried & crispy pies filled with seasoned cooked ground beef, peas, and carrots.$10.00+
- Chicken Pastel
Delicious deep fried & crispy pies filled with seasoned ground chicken breast sauteed and vegetables.$10.00+
- Fish Pastel
Delicious deep fried & crispy pies filled with a mix of cooked tuna and salmon.$10.00+
- Allocco (Sweet Plantains)
Popular West African side dish consisting of naturally sweetened ripe plantains fried to golden perfection and served with a spicy tomato sauce.$6.00
- Bofloto or Puff-Puff
West African sweet doughnuts with a sprinkle of sugar$6.00
- Fried Yucca
Crispy fried yucca with spicy tomato sauce$6.00
Pain-brochettes (Skewer Sandwiches)
- Brochettes de Mérou (Grouper Skewer Sandwich)
Grilled grouper skewers served in a French baguette accompanied by diced onions and tomatoes tossed in a flavorful vinaigrette.$17.00
- Brochette de Poulet (Chicken Skewer Sandwich)
Savory grilled chicken skewers served in a French baguette accompanied by diced onions and tomatoes tossed in a flavorful vinaigrette.$15.00
- Brochette de Boeuf (Beef Skewer Sandwich)
Savory grilled beef skewers served in a French baguette accompanied by diced onions and tomatoes tossed in a flavorful vinaigrette.$15.00
Soupe du jour
Wednesday Soup/Stew
Soup or Stew
- Soupe du jour
Soup or Stew A la carte CHICKEN KEDJENOU Traditional Ivorian chicken dish, cooked low and slow in a tightly covered pot with tomatoes, onions, ginger, peppers and a variety of spices until the meat is tender and the soup is full of flavors. It comes with rice or attieke.$16.00
- Sauce Legumes (Vegetable stew)
Earthy tomato-based vegetable stew made with summer squash, zucchini, carrots, and cabbage.$13.00
- Peanut Butter Stew with assorted meat
Hearty and creamy slow-cooked stew, with vegetables simmered in a savory, nutty broth of tomato, onion, peanut butter, and other spices.$16.00