Les Delices de Awa Madison 2045 Atwood Avenue
Featured Items
Fish Beignets
You are not bugging, It is indeed fish beignets. Only Ivorians know how it is made. We call it ''allez-retour'' meaning ''go and come-back'' as you are more likely to come-back for them. They are crispy on the outside and soft on the inside with a delicious, cooked salmon/ tuna filling .$6.00
Chicken Pastel
Delicious deep fried & crispy pies filled with seasoned ground chicken breast sauteed and vegetables.$10.00
Choukouya de Poulet (Chicken Suya)
Popular West-African Street food: tender, smoky & spicy grilled chicken, marinated in a flavorful blend of spices grilled, then combined with chunks of tomatoes and onions. **(contains peanuts)$18.00
Saturday Soup/Stew
Vegan Peanut Butter Stew
Hearty and creamy slow-cooked stew, with vegetables simmered in a savory, nutty broth of tomato, onion, peanut butter, and other spices. Served with fufu or jasmine rice.$15.00
Peanut Butter stew with assorted meat
Hearty and creamy slow-cooked stew, with vegetables simmered in a savory, nutty broth of tomato, onion, spinach peanut butter, and other spices. Contains chicken and smoked meat .$18.00
Petites Bouchées (Appetizers)
Beef Pastel
Delicious deep fried & crispy pies filled with seasoned cooked ground beef, peas, and carrots.$10.00
Bofloto or Puff-Puff
West African sweet doughnuts with a sprinkle of sugar$6.00
Fish Pastel
Delicious deep fried & crispy pies filled with a mix of cooked tuna and salmon.$8.00
Fried yucca appero$6.00
Akara / Sosso frufru VG GF
Delicious bean fritters made of pasty black-eyed peas mixed with onions, parsley, bell peppers and deep fried. It serves with a mild sauce.$8.00
From The Grill
Poulet Braise
1/3 of overnight marinated juicy grilled chicken, cooked over an open flame offering crispy edges, a smoky and slightly charred taste, yet a tender and succulent texture on the inside.$18.00
Grilled Lamb(boneless only)
Savory grilled lamb infused with our in-house aromatic herbs, vegetables, and spices, delivering a succulent and juicy texture$20.00
Suya Lamb** (boneless only)
Spicy grilled bone in lamb infused with flavorful herbs and spices, offering succulent and smoky finish. Contains traces of peanut ***$20.00
Fresh Whole Striped Bass
Whole delicious striped bass. Have it grilled or fried for you and a loved one. It comes with a side of choice. its onion, cucumbers and tomatoes mix and a red sauce.$56.00
Poisson braise (Grilled whole Tilapia)
Grilled whole tilapia served with mix onions and tomatoes sauce.$27.00OUT OF STOCK
Pan Fried Fish
Fluffy and grainy cassava couscous, Attieke is paired with golden fried and moist Fish of the day. It comes with 1 side of choice.$25.00