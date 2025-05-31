Les Delices de Awa Madison 2045 Atwood Avenue
Featured Items
Poulet Braise
1/3 of overnight marinated juicy grilled chicken, cooked over an open flame offering crispy edges, a smoky and slightly charred taste, yet a tender and succulent texture on the inside.$18.00
Beef Pastel
Delicious deep fried & crispy pies filled with seasoned cooked ground beef, peas, and carrots.$10.00
Suya Lamb** (boneless mix bone in)
Spicy grilled bone in lamb infused with flavorful herbs and spices, offering succulent and smoky finish. Contains traces of peanut ***$20.00
Petites Bouchées (Appetizers)
Bofloto or Puff-Puff
West African sweet doughnuts with a sprinkle of sugar$6.00
Chicken Pastel
Delicious deep fried & crispy pies filled with seasoned ground chicken breast sauteed and vegetables.$10.00
Fried yucca appero$6.00
Fish Beignets
You are not bugging, It is indeed fish beignets. Only Ivorians know how it is made. We call it ''allez-retour'' meaning ''go and come-back'' as you are more likely to come-back for them. They are crispy on the outside and soft on the inside with a delicious, cooked salmon/ tuna filling .$6.00
Akara / Sosso frufru VG GF
Delicious bean fritters made of pasty black-eyed peas mixed with onions, parsley, bell peppers and deep fried. It serves with a mild sauce.$8.00
From The Grill
Choukouya de Poulet (Chicken Suya)
Popular West-African Street food: tender, smoky & spicy grilled chicken, marinated in a flavorful blend of spices grilled, then combined with chunks of tomatoes and onions. **(contains peanuts)$18.00
Grilled Lamb(boneless mix bone in)
Savory grilled lamb infused with our in-house aromatic herbs, vegetables, and spices, delivering a succulent and juicy texture$20.00
Baja stripped Bass
Whole delicious Baja Bass. Have it grilled or fried for you and a loved one. It comes with a side of choice. its onion, cucumbers and tomatoes mix and a red sauce.$25.00OUT OF STOCK
Pan Fried Fish meal
Fluffy and grainy cassava couscous, Attieke is paired with golden fried and moist Fish of the day. It comes with 1 side of choice.$25.00
Poisson Braise (grilled fish)
Perfectly grilled fish (Tilapia or whole fresh fish delivered on Friday) seasoned with a blend of aromatic spices for a smoky and tender taste.$18.00
Accompagnement (Sides)
Allocco (Fried plantains)
Popular West African side dish consisting of naturally sweetened ripe plantains fried to golden perfection and served with a spicy tomato sauce.$4.00
Riz Gras (Jollof rice)
Vibrant flavorful, red-orange, West African rice dish made with tomatoes, onions, and a blend of spice.$4.00
French Fries$4.00
Attieke (cassava couscous)$3.00
Fried yucca$4.00
Platters
Abatta
(1)Whole chicken, grilled or fried, accompanied by your choice of two (2) sides and served with a special sauce.$50.00
Banjul
(½) Half chicken, (1) lb of lamb grilled, (4) beef brochettes, served with spicy veggies mix, mild sauce and Awa's special Aioli sauce.$65.00
Accra
(½) Half chicken, (1) whole fish , (1) lb of lamb , 4 beef brochettes, served with veggies mix, aioli sauce, and a mild sauce.$80.00