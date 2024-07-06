Les Delices de Awa Madison 2045 Atwood Avenue
Saturday Menu
Saturday Soup/Stew
- Palm Nut Stew (Sauce graine)
A palm nut cream base combined with flavorful, marinated meats, smoked tdried fish, and aromatics to create a deeply flavored, rich soup.$16.00
- Peanut Butter Stew
Hearty and creamy slow-cooked stew, with vegetables simmered in a savory, nutty broth of tomato, onion, peanut butter, and other spices. Served with fonio or jasmine rice.$13.00
From The Grill
- Poulet Braise
A quarter (1/4) of overnight marinated juicy grilled chicken, cooked over an open flame offering crispy edges, a smoky and slightly charred taste, yet a tender and succulent texture on the inside.$18.00
- Choukouya de Poulet (Chicken Suya)
Popular West-African Street food: tender, smoky & spicy skewered grilled chicken, marinated in a flavorful blend of peanuts, chilli peppers, and other spices. **(contains peanuts)$18.00
- Grilled Lamb (Bone-in)
Savory grilled lamb infused with our in-house aromatic herbs, vegetables, and spices, delivering a succulent and juicy texture$20.00
- Suya Lamb**
Spicy grilled lamb infused with flavorful herbs and spices, offering succulent and smoky finish.$20.00
- Grilled Goat meat
Bold and flavorful taste of tender grilled goat meat, expertly marinated with our special in-house blend.$25.00
- Poisson Braise
Perfectly grilled fish (Tilapia/Whole Carp) seasoned with a blend of aromatic spices for a smoky and tender taste.$30.00
Platters
- Abatta
(1)Whole chicken, grilled or fried, accompanied by your choice of three (3) sides and served with a special sauce.$50.00
- Banjul
(½) Half chicken, (1) lb of lamb (grilled?), (2) brochettes? served with spicy sauces.$60.00
- Accra
(½) Half chicken, (1) whole fish (grilled?), (1) lb of lamb (grilled?), (2) brochettes? served with spicy sauces.$75.00
- Lagos
(1) whole chicken, (1) whole grilled fish, (2) lbs of lamb and (4) beef skewers.$146.00
Accompagnement (Sides)
- Riz Gras
Vibrant flavorful, red-orange, West African rice dish made with tomatoes, onions, and a blend of spice.$4.00OUT OF STOCK
- Attieke
Traditional Ivorian side dish made from fermented and grated cassava, with a texture similar to couscous.$3.00
- Allocco (Fried plantains)
Popular West African side dish consisting of naturally sweetened ripe plantains fried to golden perfection and served with a spicy tomato sauce.$4.00
- Fried yucca$4.00
- French Fries$4.00
Petites Bouchées (Appetizers)
- Beef Pastel
Delicious deep fried & crispy pies filled with seasoned cooked ground beef, peas, and carrots.$10.00
- Chicken Pastel
Delicious deep fried & crispy pies filled with seasoned ground chicken breast sauteed and vegetables.$10.00
- Fish Pastel
Delicious deep fried & crispy pies filled with a mix of cooked tuna and salmon.$10.00
