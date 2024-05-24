Menu
Daily Lunch
Petites Bouchées (Appetizers)
- Beef Pastel
Delicious deep fried & crispy pies filled with seasoned cooked ground beef, peas, and carrots.$10.00+
- Chicken Pastel
Delicious deep fried & crispy pies filled with seasoned ground chicken breast sauteed and vegetables.$10.00+
- Fish Pastel
Delicious deep fried & crispy pies filled with a mix of cooked tuna and salmon.$10.00+
- Allocco (Sweet Plantains)
Popular West African side dish consisting of naturally sweetened ripe plantains fried to golden perfection and served with a spicy tomato sauce.$6.00
- Bofloto or Puff-Puff
West African sweet doughnuts with a sprinkle of sugar$6.00
- Fried Yucca
Crispy fried yucca with spicy tomato sauce$6.00
Pain-brochettes (Skewer Sandwiches)
- Brochettes de Mérou (Grouper Skewer Sandwich)
Grilled grouper skewers served in a French baguette accompanied by diced onions and tomatoes tossed in a flavorful vinaigrette.$17.00
- Brochette de Poulet (Chicken Skewer Sandwich)
Savory grilled chicken skewers served in a French baguette accompanied by diced onions and tomatoes tossed in a flavorful vinaigrette.$15.00
- Brochette de Boeuf (Beef Skewer Sandwich)
Savory grilled beef skewers served in a French baguette accompanied by diced onions and tomatoes tossed in a flavorful vinaigrette.$15.00
Wednesday Soup/Stew
Soup or Stew
- Soupe du jour
Soup or Stew A la carte$16.00
- Goat and lamb soup
Hearty and flavorful soup made with tender pieces of lamb and goat meat slowly cooked in a perfect aromatic mix of West African spices.$16.00
- OUT OF STOCKFish soupOUT OF STOCK$16.00
- OUT OF STOCKVegan Okra stew
Okra Stew made with mushrooms and side of fufuOUT OF STOCK$12.00
Thursday Soup/Stew
Soup or Stew
- OUT OF STOCKCassava and Potato Leaves Stew
Traditional homemade dish with cassava leaves, potato leaves, or other leafy greens, cooked with onions, peppers, topped with smoked meat and lamb and a variety of spices to create a flavorful and aromatic stew.OUT OF STOCK$16.00
- Sauce Legumes (Vegetable Soup)$13.00
Friday Specials
Attieke Meals
- OUT OF STOCKGarba
Popular Ivorian street food dish consisting of Attiéké with ingredients such as tomatoes, chopped onions, and peppers, along with a bit of oil from the crispy fried tuna and seasoning.OUT OF STOCK$16.00
- Pan Fried Yellow croacker
Fluffy and grainy cassava couscous, Attieke is paired with golden fried and moist Yellow croaker or whiting fish$16.00
- Fried turkey tails$16.00
Vegan Rice Bowl
Daily Dinner
Fritures
Saturday Menu
Brunch
- Bouillie de Riz & Maïs
Bowl of Creamy rice and fine corn porridge.$6.00
- Bouillie de Mil
Bowl of creamy millet porridge with milk.$6.00
- Bofloto
West African sweet doughnuts with a sprinkle of sugar$6.00
- Aller-retour
Savory beignet stuffed with a mix of salmon & tuna fish$6.00
- Akara (Bean fritters)
Delicious deep-fried bean cake made from black-eyed peas paste.$6.00
- Shakshuka (Oeufs Aux Legumes)
Hearty and flavorful farm raised eggs poached in a spicy tomato, pepper sauce and vegetables (VG)$12.00
- Sauteed Spicy Sardines with Eggs
Savory dish with a kick of spice, bell pepper, onions, garlic, cooked by sauteing the sardines, and combining them with scrambled farm raised eggs.$14.00
- Lamb Merguez sausage and Eggs
Sauteed Lamb sausage with onions and bell peppers with eggs.$14.00
Saturday Soup/Stew
- Peanut Butter Stew
Hearty and creamy slow-cooked stew, with vegetables simmered in a savory, nutty broth of tomato, onion, peanut butter, and other spices.$13.00
- Palm Nut Stew
A palm nut cream base combined with flavorful, marinated meats, smoked dried fish, and aromatics to create a deeply flavored, rich soup.$16.00
Sunday Menu
Thiebou
- Thiebou Dien (fish)
Traditional Senegalese dish that features a delectable combination of rice and fish cooked in a flavorful sauce infused with aromatic Senegalese spices and vegetables.$18.00
- Thiebou Guinar (Chicken)
Traditional Senegalese dish that features a delectable combination of rice and fried chicken then cooked in a flavorful sauce infused with aromatic Senegalese spices and vegetables.$15.00
- Thiebou Yapp (Lamb)
Traditional Senegalese dish that features a delectable combination of rice and slow-cooked lamb in a flavorful sauce infused with aromatic Senegalese spices and vegetables.$17.00
